Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin speller advanced to the quarterfinals in Scripps National Spelling Bee

Representing the State of Wisconsin, and our only speller from the state this year, Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya is moving on!
Representing the State of Wisconsin, and our only speller from the state this year, Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya is moving on!
Posted at 9:13 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 22:14:09-04

A Wisconsin speller is moving forward in the Scripps National Spelling Bee!

The Spelling Bee started Tuesday morning with 231 spellers taking the stage. Tonight, that number will shrink with just about 70 or so spellers making it to the next round, the quarterfinals. The quarterfinals start Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Representing the State of Wisconsin, and our only speller from the state this year, Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya is moving on!

He was able to spell the word "bahuvrihi," which is a noun and means " a class of compound words whose meanings follow the formula having a 'B' that is 'A', where 'A' stands for the first constituent of the compound and 'B' for the second."

Aiden also answered the word meaning question for the word "meridian."

Later in the evening, Aiden spelled the word "burpee" correctly and advanced to the Quarterfinals!

Aiden is from Middleton and previously competed in 2019 where he tied for 51st place.

The annual spelling bee competition is in its 95th year.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!