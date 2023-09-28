Watch Now
Wisconsin soldier returns to U.S. after being expelled from North Korea

U.S. Soldier Travis King has been brought back to America after he was expelled from North Korea. Sources say the Wisconsin native ran into North Korea earlier this year.
Posted at 5:16 AM, Sep 28, 2023
SAN ANTONIO (NBC 26) — U.S. Soldier Travis King is back on American soil after he was expelled from North Korea.

He was brought back to San Antonio, Texas shortly before 1 a.m. Central Time Thursday.

Sources say King ran into North Korea from South Korea on July 18th while on a Civilian tour of their heavily fortified border and was taken into North Korean custody right away.

He will be taken to Brooke Army Medical Center where he's set to undergo post-isolation support.

That helps prisoners of war and wrongfully detained Americans re-acclimate to being in the U.S and deal with any trauma or PTSD.

