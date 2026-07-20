Wisconsin sells 23,400 state park passes through new program

MADISON (NBC 26) — A new partnership between the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has led to a significant increase in state park pass sales.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday that 23,400 Wisconsin State Park passes have been sold since the launch of the cross-agency initiative in June. The program allows Wisconsin drivers renewing their annual vehicle registration online through the DMV to purchase a 12-month Wisconsin State Park and forest vehicle admission pass during the same transaction.

According to the governor's office, the 23,400 passes sold through the DMV account for 17% of the 133,670 state park passes sold so far in 2026. That amount is also double the number of passes sold online since the program launched.

“In just one month’s time, 20,000 Wisconsinites have taken advantage of our new initiative by getting their annual state park pass right online while they’re renewing their vehicle registration—that’s great news for Wisconsinites, our pristine state parks and natural resources, and our state,” Evers said.

Under previous state law, annual state park passes were issued on a calendar-year basis. Bipartisan legislation signed into law in 2024 changed the passes to be valid for 12 months from the date of purchase, similar to Wisconsin's annual vehicle registration renewal process.

Wisconsin drivers renewing their vehicle registration online can choose to purchase a state park pass during the renewal process. Passes are also available at any time through the DNR's state park website, at state park system properties and at DNR service centers.