Wisconsin sailor shares experience on USS Albany

NORFOLK, VA (NBC 26) — The U.S. Navy's Sailor for a Day program has returned, and it's bigger and better than ever.

NBC 26 Today morning anchor MacLeod Hageman was invited to learn more about what naval training looks like — including training in a submarine simulator, helicopter and aircraft carrier.

Matt Kohls

Despite the training and up-close look at what sailors undergo each and every day, the trip offers a look at what Wisconsin sailors contribute to keep Americans safe.

It's also an eye-opening experience to see how sailors respond to emergencies like ruptured pipes or even fires.

Anthony Hawkins is from Racine and says the longest he's gone without talking to his family is almost three months.

"After a while it just becomes monotonous. You get into a pattern, and the days just role on by. Before you know it, it's been two months, maybe two and a half months, and hey we're pulling in next week. It just becomes monotonous," Sailor Hawkins said.

This event continues throughout the week, and we're hoping to connect with more sailors from the Green Bay area.

NBC 26 will be compiling these stories and sharing them at a later date.

