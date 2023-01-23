Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin sailor shares experience on USS Albany

NBC 26 Today morning anchor MacLeod Hageman was invited to attend the U.S. Navy's Sailor for a Day program in Norfolk, Virginia this week, and he's getting the chance to connect with Wisconsin sailors
Sailor Anthony Hawkins shares his Navy experience with NBC 26 Today anchor MacLeod Hageman
Matt Kohls
Sailor Anthony Hawkins shares his Navy experience with NBC 26 Today anchor MacLeod Hageman
Posted at 5:53 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 18:53:59-05

NORFOLK, VA (NBC 26) — The U.S. Navy's Sailor for a Day program has returned, and it's bigger and better than ever.

NBC 26 Today morning anchor MacLeod Hageman was invited to learn more about what naval training looks like — including training in a submarine simulator, helicopter and aircraft carrier.

MacLeod Hageman talks with sailors about submarine safety

Despite the training and up-close look at what sailors undergo each and every day, the trip offers a look at what Wisconsin sailors contribute to keep Americans safe.

It's also an eye-opening experience to see how sailors respond to emergencies like ruptured pipes or even fires.

Anthony Hawkins is from Racine and says the longest he's gone without talking to his family is almost three months.

"After a while it just becomes monotonous. You get into a pattern, and the days just role on by. Before you know it, it's been two months, maybe two and a half months, and hey we're pulling in next week. It just becomes monotonous," Sailor Hawkins said.

This event continues throughout the week, and we're hoping to connect with more sailors from the Green Bay area.

NBC 26 will be compiling these stories and sharing them at a later date.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!