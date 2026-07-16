Wisconsin reports 61 cases of Cyclospora

WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — Wisconsin reported 61 cases of Cyclosporiasis during the 2026 Cyclospora season, which runs from May 1 through July 15, according to state health officials. One person has been hospitalized.

Most cases in Wisconsin have been linked to international travel. Officials said 11 confirmed cases were acquired domestically, though no common food product has been identified among those infections.

Health officials said there are currently no active Cyclospora outbreaks in Wisconsin, and none of the cases have been linked to outbreaks in other states.

Consumers are encouraged to follow food safety precautions, including washing hands, utensils and food preparation surfaces before and after handling produce, rinsing fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water, refrigerating cut produce promptly and cooking produce when appropriate.

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