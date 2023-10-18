Watch Now
Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher not running for House Speaker: Report

Mike Gallagher, the US Congressman representing northeastern Wisconsin including Green Bay, tells CNN he has no plan to run for speaker of the House.
Posted at 2:32 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18

CNN's Manu Raju tweeted, Rep. Gallagher "told me he has no interest in running for speaker. His name has been floated by some in the conference."

The Republican won the seat after defeating Tom Nelson in the 2016 election. He served in the US Marines.

According to the Associated Press on Wednesday, Rep. Jim Jordan has failed to win the vote to become House speaker on a crucial second ballot.

Next steps are uncertain as Republican lawmakers float other options.

The hard-edged ally of Donald Trump appears to have no path for the gavel. But Jordan vowed to stay in the race.

A surprisingly large and diverse group of 20 Republican lawmakers rejected his bid on Tuesday, then 22 on Wednesday. Many view Jordan as too extreme for the powerful speaker's job, second in line to the president.

Some holdout Republicans are talking with Democrats about an extraordinary plan to give a temporary speaker more power to reopen the House.

Correction: Gallagher defeated Tom Nelson in the 2016 election.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
