Wisconsin REALTORS Association releases April 2025 report

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin REALTORS Association released its April 2025 real estate report, which reveals home sales are down and the median price is up.

According to the WRA, home sales fell by a substantial margin while prices increased for a second straight month. Existing home sales slid 10.4% when compared to April 2024, and the median price increased 7.3% to $322,000 over that same 12-month period.

WRA President and CEO, Tom Larson, puts these numbers into perspective. "Sales dropped 10.4% over the last 12 months, but we need to remember that April of last year was a very strong month for sales. In fact, closings spiked 27.7% in April 2024 compared to April 2023. This was the strongest annual growth seen since late 2020. April 2025 sales were 14% higher than they were two years ago in April 2023, which is a solid month for home sales."

Another trend was more opportunities in less urban areas. WRA 2025 Chair of the Board of Directors, Chris DeVincentis, says, "Opportunities in Less-urban Areas "It’s still a strong seller’s market statewide, but we are seeing signs of improvement in our smaller communities as well as in rural parts of the state. Potential buyers may want to consider expanding their home search into areas where supply is growing to increase their likelihood of success."

The report also highlighted a few other key points for the month of April:



Year-to-date sales are down 3.5% compared to the first four months of 2024.

Home sale prices rose 8.8% when compared to the first four months of 2024. This pushed the median sale price to $310,000.

Statewide inventories improved 5.9% to 3.6 months of available supply, but remain below the six-month benchmark of supply that signals a balanced market.

Housing affordability in Wisconsin was essentially unchanged, rising 0.8% over the last 12 months.

You can read the full report here.