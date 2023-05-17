Wisconsin ranks No. 1 for 2023 Spring Drug Take Back Day

MADISON (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wisconsin ranked number one in the country for the most prescription medications collected during the spring 2023 Drug Take Back.

According to the DOJ, Wisconsin collected 55,472 pounds of unwanted medications during the spring date.

Over one million pounds of unwanted medications have been collected in Wisconsin since the Drug Take Back program began in 2010 under the leadership of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Only California and Texas have collected more since the program's inception.

“Wisconsin’s Drug Take Back once again led the nation thanks to the hard work and collaboration of many partners and, of course, the many Wisconsinites who participated by safely disposing of their unused and unneeded medications,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Thank you to everyone who helped make this effort such a success.”

The DEA along with the DOJ and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services leads two take-back days a year, one in the spring and one in the fall.

Drug Take Back days aim to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage.

Despite Drug Take Back Day only happening twice a year, the state has more than 490 permanent drug disposal boxes.

These boxes can be found at law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pharmacies, and health clinics. For a full list of disposal boxes in your area, click HERE.

