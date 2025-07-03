Wisconsin Maritime Museum achieves $1.5 million fundraising goal

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Maritime Museum is thrilled to announce that it has achieved its fund-raising goal of $1.5 million dollars to preserve the USS Cobia submarine, thanks to a generous grant of $500,000 from the State of Wisconsin.

This critical funding was secured in the 2025-2027 State Biennial Budget, signed by Governor Evers in the early hours of July 3rd, and endorsed by Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) and State Representative Paul Tittl (R-Manitowoc).

Since 1970, the Wisconsin Maritime Museum has worked diligently to preserve USS Cobia so that its history remains accessible for generations to come.

A critical milestone in this preservation will occur in September 2025 when the sub is towed to Sturgeon Bay for a six-week dry dock restoration at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding.

“We are so grateful to our staff, stakeholders, and elected officials on both sides of the aisle who recognize the importance of preserving USS Cobia as a national WWII historic landmark that enriches the cultural fabric of the City of Manitowoc and the State of Wisconsin,” said Kevin Cullen, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Maritime Museum.

“The $500,000 provided in the 2025-27 state budget will fund a portion of the investment necessary to preserve the structural integrity of the USS Cobia and ensure future generations can learn about Manitowoc’s contributions to the Allied forces during World War II,” said Senator LeMahieu. “This investment will inform thousands of annual visitors about the bravery and sacrifice of the Greatest Generation who fought in the Pacific or labored to build world-class submarines right here in Manitowoc,” said Representative Tittl. These dollars will provide the final piece of funding necessary for the restoration of USS Cobia.

Additional funding is being provided through a $500,000 federal grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, as well as hundreds of individual contributions from municipal, business, and private donors over the past decade.

For more information about the project visit, click here.

