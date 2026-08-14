Wisconsin leads nation in fatal ATV, UTV incidents as deaths climb in 2026

MADISON (NBC 26) — Wisconsin leads the nation in fatal ATV and UTV incidents this year, with 29 deaths reported in 2026, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

More than half of those fatal incidents were rollovers.

The DNR says 15 of the 29 fatal crashes involved rollovers, while six involved collisions with motor vehicles and four involved riders being ejected.

Investigators are also seeing another troubling pattern. The DNR says a lack of helmet and seatbelt use are among the primary factors in this year's fatal crashes. Not completing a safety education course is another major factor.

“This is a troubling trend,” DNR off-highway vehicle administrator Lt. Jacob Holsclaw said. “Completing safety education and utilizing helmets and seatbelts are simple ways to protect yourself and passengers while out riding.”

Of the 29 fatal incidents included in the DNR's latest figures, 16 involved UTVs and 13 involved ATVs. Another 49 nonfatal crashes have been self-reported.

The crashes are happening across Wisconsin, including in Northeast Wisconsin. Fatal incidents have been reported this year in Winnebago, Fond du Lac, Marinette, and Oconto counties.

The DNR is urging riders to wear helmets and seatbelts, stay sober, obey speed limits and traffic signs, and take a safety course, even if it isn't required.

“Not all crashes are 100% preventable, but the odds of surviving a crash drastically increase when safety equipment is properly worn,” Holsclaw said.

Wisconsin law requires ATV and UTV operators involved in a crash to report it to law enforcement without delay and submit a written report to the DNR within 10 days.