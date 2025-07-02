Wisconsin lawmakers set 2029 deadline to close Green Bay prison

ALLOUEZ — Wisconsin Republicans have allocated $15 million for a study aimed at closing the century-old Green Bay Correctional Institution by 2029, though some lawmakers argue the plan doesn't go far enough.

The proposal, now part of the next state budget, would require the prison to be decommissioned by the end of 2029 if approved by both legislative chambers and signed by the governor.

"Green Bay Correctional Institute shall be decommissioned in 2029. Important, important steps," said State Representative David Steffen.

The plan doesn't close the prison immediately but establishes a timeline for its shutdown. Local leaders in Allouez, where the facility is located, have long advocated for its closure due to safety and infrastructure concerns.

"We've been able to keep it together with duct tape and bubble gum to date," Steffen said. "It's unsafe, unstable, and unsustainable."

While the budget provision would make the closure date law if approved, State Senator Jamie Wall noted that future legislatures could still reverse the decision.

"The legislature can't bind itself," Wall said. "A future legislature can pass a law that would overwrite that."

Some lawmakers view the plan as progress, while others believe it misses critical opportunities for broader corrections reform.

"We missed a big opportunity to take some concrete steps to reform the state correction system in a way that preserves public safety and allows the eventual closure of GBCI while, by the way, taking care of the people who work there," Wall said.

If the budget passes with the provision intact, the timeline for closure would begin in July 2025, with planning funds being allocated. Between 2025 and 2027, state agencies would hire architects, develop blueprints, and finalize cost estimates.

The legislature would vote on full funding and implementation in 2027. If approved, construction of new facilities would begin, with inmate and staff relocation starting during the 2027-2029 period. Throughout this transition, GBCI would remain operational with necessary repairs.

The prison would be fully decommissioned and closed by 2029 under the current plan.

