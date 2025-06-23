Wisconsin lawmakers remain divided over attacks on Iran

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Wisconsin lawmakers are reacting to America's recent strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Democrat Senator Tammy Baldwin said, "President Trump's bombing of Iran without Congress' approval ignores the constitution, is putting our men and women in uniform at grave risk and puts us on the verge of an all-out war."

Republican Senator Ron Johnson also responded to the strikes during an interview with Fox News, and he says, "President Trump has been very clear: We could now all Tehran to become a nuclear power. They were getting too close, they simply would not listen to him. They wouldn't give up... So, I support President Trump's action in this case."