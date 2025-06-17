Wisconsin lawmakers respond after names found on alleged shooter's list in Minnesota

Senator Tammy Baldwin and Representatives Gwen Moore and Mark Pocan have all confirmed their names were found on a list or in notebooks belonging to the man charged with the shooting attack on Minnesota lawmakers.

Vance Boelter faces multiple state and federal charges connected to what authorities describe as a planned political assassination and violent attack on Minnesota lawmakers and their families.

"She is grateful for law enforcement's swift action to keep the community safe, and remains focused on the things that matter most here: honoring the legacy and life of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, praying for the other victims who are fighting for their lives, and condemning this abhorrent, senseless political violence," said Baldwin spokesperson Eli Rosen.

Representative Mark Pocan confirmed law enforcement informed him his name was found in notebooks inside Boelter's car.

"I will not back down in the face of terror, however, we as elected officials, must do better to lower the temperature. That said, my schedule remains unchanged," said Pocan.

State Senator Chris Larson said he's not aware of being on any list but is alarmed by what he sees as increasing political extremism.

Larson had a busy weekend of political work that coincidentally found him not far from Saturday's shooting near St. Paul, Minnesota. He was first alerted about the incident by his staff.

"Within a few hours a lot of other people said: Did you hear about the legislators? Be safe, take care of yourself, make sure your are being cautious," said Larson.

The veteran Democratic lawmaker says what worries him most is political extremism. He believes bipartisan condemnation of the Minnesota shootings isn't enough.

"There has to be — you expect the people in power are going to root out extremism and not foster it and not elevated and not make excuses for it and that's what gives me pause," said Larson.

Wisconsin legislative leaders issued a bipartisan statement that read: "Political violence accomplishes nothing, and is never the answer."

Wisconsin Legislative Leadership

Moore confirmed Monday that her name appeared on the list.

"I thank law enforcement for their swift notification and subsequent response," she said in an X post. "My prayers are with all those impacted by these horrific acts."

More told TMJ4 that she agrees more is needed to call out political violence.

"I think the thing that's really disturbing is that political violence is now becoming the norm in the United States," she said.

Larson points to the No Kings rallies — which he attended — as evidence that significant political differences and disagreements can be part of democracy without turning violent.

"This is the contrast — look at the entire country, you had millions of people out peacefully protesting across the entire country," said Larson.

