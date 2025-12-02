Wisconsin lawmakers push federal effort to ban THC products

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A provision in the deal to end the government shutdown last month has workers in the hemp industry concerned over their future.

That’s because the provision bans products like THC-infused drinks and snacks .

Lawmakers say it will close a loophole in existing legislature that allows for the unregulated manufacture and sale of hemp-derived drugs.

Representative Lindee Brill (R-Sheboygan Falls) is among Wisconsin lawmakers backing Assembly Bill 503.

In a statement, Rep. Brill said, “For me, this is deeply personal. Having worked in drug and alcohol addiction, I have seen first-hand the devastating effect that the proliferation and celebration of drugs have had on real people.”

In Green Bay, those who rely on the hemp industry for employment and relief worry.

Lance Anderson uses THC products for inflammation. He feels the products do more good than bad.

"I think the ban is just over the top for something like hemp," he commented.

Anderson buys his products from The Dispensary in West Green Bay. Brandon Danford is the Marketing Director:

"This ban is not good," Danford stated. "Why get rid of it when it has benefits and positives?"

The Dispensary employs about 120 people, who could lose their jobs because of the ban.

Nationwide, U.S. Hemp Roundtable says the ban could jeopardize 300,000 jobs across the country and cost $1.5 billion in taxpayer dollars .

Despite their opposition to the ban, both Anderson and Danford agree the industry needs some regulation.

Danford said he's in favor of licensing mandates that limit where the products can be sold and a minimum legal age of 21 to purchase THC-infused goods.

“People are looking for some guidelines as well,” said Danford, “So you don't have a bad experience."

Lawmakers say the ban will not affect the legality of hemp and CBD for industrial use. The ban is set to take effect next November.