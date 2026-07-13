Wisconsin health alert issued for bratwurst containing undeclared soy and egg allergens

JUDA (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has issued a public health alert for a raw bratwurst product containing undeclared allergens.

The alert covers "Rueben Flavored Bratwurst" with Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, and Corned Beef Type Flavors produced by Rackow Family Sausage in Juda, Wisconsin. The product contains soy and egg — both known food allergens — which were not declared on the label.

The department says the product is misbranded as a result.

The bratwurst was sold frozen at Rackow Family Sausage's meat establishment in Juda, Wisconsin, on or before July 9, 2026.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the product.

The department is urging consumers with a soy or egg allergy not to consume the product. Consumers who have it can discard it.

Anyone experiencing signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness or allergic reaction should contact their doctor.

Consumers with questions can contact Jim Rackow at Rackow Family Sausage by calling (608) 325-4547.