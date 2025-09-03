MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has launched a dashboard to share updates on measles cases in Wisconsin.

Data on the dashboard includes case counts, vaccination status, hospitalizations, and deaths. Additional information about the public health investigation can be found on the DHS Outbreaks and Investigations webpage.

Watch: Wisconsin health agency starts dashboard tracking measles:

Wisconsin health agency starts dashboard tracking measles; 24 cases confirmed

A total of 24 cases of measles have been confirmed in Wisconsin, according to the dashboard, with the most recent case diagnosed the week of Aug. 31. All cases are out of Oconto County.

One hundred percent of the cases were diagnosed in unvaccinated individuals. Two of the cases have led to hospitalizations.

DHS will continue to issue information about measles as the situation warrants, for example, if there is a significant public exposure to the virus or if a new outbreak is confirmed.