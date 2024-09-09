Wisconsin has highest salmonella cases from outbreak linked to recalled eggs

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin currently has about 42 cases of salmonella linked to recalled eggs from Milo's Poultry Farm LLC. — the highest number of any of the affected states.

There were nine states affected by the outbreak, including Michigan, Illinois, California, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Utah, Virginia and, of course, America's Dairyland.

So far, 24 people have been hospitalized but no one has died, according to the Center of Disease Control.

Watch: Wisconsin has dozens of cases of salmonella linked to recalled eggs:

Milo's Poultry Farm in Bonduel Wisconsin supplied contaminated eggs to restaurants and stores in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan. The eggs are labeled with Milo's Poultry Farm or Tony's Fresh Market and all the egg types and expiration dates are included in the recall.

The US Food and Drug Administration took samples from Milo's Poultry and found salmonella in the packing facility and the hen egg laying house.

Recalled eggs should be thrown away and not eaten. If anyone touches the eggs, it is important for them to wash their hands with hot, soapy water, according to the CDC.

Look out for the symptoms of salmonella:

Diarrhea

Fever

Stomach cramps (these can begin within hours or days of ingesting the bacteria)

Children who are five or younger and adults 65 and older or those with weakened immune systems could experience the symptoms more severely.

The majority of people with a salmonella infection recover in four to seven days without medical treatment, but if the symptoms are severe enough, hospitalization may be needed. It is important to drink plenty of fluids while the symptoms last.

Salmonella can be treated with antibiotics, but this outbreak could be hard to treat with the typical versions of the drugs. Lab testing showed this variation of salmonella is resistant to nalidixic acid and ciprofloxacin — the two more commonly recommended treatments.

It is important to use antibiotics only when needed and as they are prescribed to help prevent resistance to the drugs.

The infection causes about 1.35 million illnesses, about 26,500 hospitalizations and about 420 deaths in the US each year, according to the CDC.