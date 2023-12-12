Wisconsin gets $500,000 federal grant to study four passenger train proposals

Wisconsin received a federal grant to fund four different studies to expand passenger train service. The grant was given by the Federal Railroad Administration.

The state received $500,000 to study these four proposals:



Creating a train stop in Eau Claire and Madison along the route from Milwaukee to the Twin Cities

Extending the Hiawatha service from Milwaukee to Green Bay

Increasing number of Hiawatha round trips

Adding another round trip from Milwaukee to the Twin Cities

Along with the larger state grants, Eau Claire also received $500,000 to study the feasibility of a train service to St. Paul that would make several stops along the route.

After these studies are completed, more grant money may be requested for more studies and assessments of environmental impact.