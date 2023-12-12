Watch Now
Wisconsin gets $500,000 federal grant to study four passenger train proposals

Posted at 9:35 AM, Dec 12, 2023
Wisconsin received a federal grant to fund four different studies to expand passenger train service. The grant was given by the Federal Railroad Administration.

The state received $500,000 to study these four proposals:

Along with the larger state grants, Eau Claire also received $500,000 to study the feasibility of a train service to St. Paul that would make several stops along the route.
After these studies are completed, more grant money may be requested for more studies and assessments of environmental impact.

