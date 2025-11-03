Wisconsin employers invited to workforce sustainability roundtable in Kimberly

KIMBERLY (NBC 26) — Wisconsin employers are being asked to join a vital conversation on how to build stronger, more resilient workforces amid a persistent labor shortage.
Child Care Resource & Referral (CCR&R) is teaming up with Family Friendly Workplaces to host a Workforce Sustainability Roundtable today — Monday, November 3, 2025 — at the CCR&R Office, 1001 W. Kennedy Ave., Kimberly.
Doors open at 7:30 a.m., with the program starting promptly at 8:00 a.m.
Featured Speaker
Neil Kline, Executive Director of Family Friendly Workplaces, will share innovative strategies to address Wisconsin’s long-term human resources challenges. His presentation will focus on family-friendly policies that help attract, retain, and support employees — bolstering both workforce stability and business success.
What to Expect
- Interactive discussions and Q&A sessions
- A collaborative space for senior leaders, HR professionals, and economic development partners
- Practical ideas for integrating family-friendly practices into workplace culture
Light breakfast and refreshments will be provided.
Event Details
📅 Date: Monday, November 3, 2025
📍 Location: CCR&R Office, 1001 W. Kennedy Ave., Kimberly
🕒 Doors Open: 7:30 a.m.
🎤 Program Starts: 8:00 a.m.
Learn More / Register
For registration details, visit:
Running Out of People: Family Friendliness as a Workforce Strategy – CCR&R Fox Valley Seminar