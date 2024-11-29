Wisconsin election results now canvassed and official

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The results of the 2024 general election are finally official after being certified following a contentious election season, cementing how Wisconsin voted in all national races.

According to the certified results, President-elect Donald Trump beat Vice President Kamala Harris in Brown and Outagamie Counties by more than 11,000 votes.

The margin was a bit more narrow in Winnebago County with a difference of nearly 4,500 votes, but in Fond du Lac County, more than 16,000 more people voted in favor of Trump over Harris.

In some areas like Door and Green Counties, the race came down to just a few votes.

Even though Vice President Harris was able to defeat President-elect Trump in at least eight Wisconsin counties, it wasn't enough to make Wisconsin go blue in the general election. The full results are available at this hyperlink.