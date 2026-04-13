Wisconsin DOT Announces lift bridge closures

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region will temporarily close several lift bridges in Green Bay and Marinette THIS week for routine inspections and annual spring maintenance.
Drivers should plan ahead, expect detours, and watch for lane restrictions on certain days.
Closure Schedule
Green Bay
- Monday, April 13 – Bart Starr Bridge (WIS 29/Walnut Street)
Full closure from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m for inspection and maintenance.
- Tuesday, April 14 – Don Tilleman Bridge (WIS 54/Mason Street)
Full closure from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m for inspection, maintenance, and concrete patching.
- Wednesday, April 15 – Don Tilleman Bridge
Outside lane closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m for bridge washing using a reach‑all truck.
Marinette
- Thursday, April 16 – Ogden Street Bridge
Full closure from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m for inspection and maintenance.
What to Expect
All bridges remain safe for travel. Motorists may see inspectors, equipment, and even drones during the work. Drivers are urged to pay attention to posted detours and lane restrictions.
These bascule lift bridges—frequently called drawbridges—are critical movable structures that support highway, pedestrian, freight, and marine traffic. Wisconsin maintains 12 lift bridges, with all but one located in WisDOT’s Northeast Region.
Resources & More Information
WisDOT has added new tools for travelers to track bridge inspection schedules and learn more about operations:
- Lift Bridge Maintenance Schedule: View locations, dates, and times
- State Lift Bridge Operations Page: Learn how they work & sign up for alerts
- Bridge Inspection Information: General inspection details
- US Coast Guard — Great Lakes District: Local Notice to Mariners
For updates, visit WisDOT’s website or follow posted signage in the affected areas.