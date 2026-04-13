Wisconsin DOT Announces lift bridge closures

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region will temporarily close several lift bridges in Green Bay and Marinette THIS week for routine inspections and annual spring maintenance.

Drivers should plan ahead, expect detours, and watch for lane restrictions on certain days.

Closure Schedule

Green Bay

Monday, April 13 – Bart Starr Bridge (WIS 29/Walnut Street)

Full closure from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m for inspection and maintenance.

from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m for inspection and maintenance. Tuesday, April 14 – Don Tilleman Bridge (WIS 54/Mason Street)

Full closure from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m for inspection, maintenance, and concrete patching.

from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m for inspection, maintenance, and concrete patching. Wednesday, April 15 – Don Tilleman Bridge

Outside lane closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m for bridge washing using a reach‑all truck.

Marinette

Thursday, April 16 – Ogden Street Bridge

Full closure from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m for inspection and maintenance.

What to Expect

All bridges remain safe for travel. Motorists may see inspectors, equipment, and even drones during the work. Drivers are urged to pay attention to posted detours and lane restrictions.

These bascule lift bridges—frequently called drawbridges—are critical movable structures that support highway, pedestrian, freight, and marine traffic. Wisconsin maintains 12 lift bridges, with all but one located in WisDOT’s Northeast Region.

Resources & More Information

WisDOT has added new tools for travelers to track bridge inspection schedules and learn more about operations:

For updates, visit WisDOT’s website or follow posted signage in the affected areas.

