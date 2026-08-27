Wisconsin DOJ joins mail-in voting lawsuit against USPS

MADISON (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is suing the United States Postal Service over alleged unlawful attempts to interfere with the state’s vote-by-mail procedures.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Wisconsin DOJ said it is joining a coalition of states in filing a lawsuit against the agency, challenging a new rule granting the USPS authority to regulate mail-in voting during elections.

“If implemented, this unnecessary rule would bring chaos to the administration of this fall’s election,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

The USPS announced the rule Aug. 21, following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in late March that sought to establish a national list of eligible voters and direct the USPS to deliver mail-in ballots exclusively to voters on that list.

Under the rule, states would be required to register every voter eligible to vote by mail into a new USPS database. The rule also establishes new design requirements for mail-in ballot envelopes.

According to the DOJ, tens of millions of voters across the country rely on mail-in ballots. The coalition filing the lawsuit argues the rule would prevent states from effectively administering their mail voting programs, putting voters at risk of being disenfranchised.

“We must not allow the Trump administration or anyone else to unlawfully interfere with our elections,” Kaul said.

The states behind the lawsuit argue the rule “inflicts significant, irreparable harm on states by imposing burdensome mail voting requirements that may be impossible to implement before the general election and risks disenfranchising eligible voters,” according to the DOJ statement.

The DOJ added that, with the general election less than 10 weeks away, the rule may also create new costs and require additional work for states, without providing additional resources.

The lawsuit comes the same day a federal judge allowed President Trump to move forward, at least temporarily, with his effort to exert federal control over mail-in ballots ahead of the midterm elections. A Supreme Court decision also favored Trump in a similar case Monday.