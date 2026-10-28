Wisconsin DOJ joins lawsuit accusing Dollar General of deceptive pricing practices

MADISON (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has joined the Federal Trade Commission and 19 other states in suing Dollar General Corporation, accusing the retailer of repeatedly charging customers more at checkout than prices advertised on store shelves and price tags.

The lawsuit alleges the pricing discrepancies have cost consumers millions of dollars.

“The prices that folks see displayed when they’re shopping should be the same as the prices they’re charged when they check out,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in announcing the lawsuit. “If the prices charged in the checkout aisle are higher than the prices on the shelves, there should be accountability.”

According to the complaint, thousands of Dollar General stores have allegedly overcharged shoppers, while the company received tens of thousands of consumer complaints from customers who said advertised prices were not honored.

The complaint further alleges Dollar General was aware of the problem but failed to put adequate policies and practices in place to address it.

Wisconsin alleges the practices violate state consumer protection and weights and measures laws. The FTC also alleges violations of federal law.

“Wisconsin takes price accuracy seriously,” Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary Randy Romanski said. “Consumers should be able to trust that the prices advertised to them are accurate.”

Wisconsin joined Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Utah in the lawsuit.

Consumers who believe they have encountered inaccurate pricing can file a weights and measures complaint with DATCP through the agency’s website, by emailing DATCPWeightsAndMeasures@wisconsin.gov or by calling 608-224-4942.