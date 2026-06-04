Wisconsin DNR issues air quality advisory for northeast Wisconsin counties

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an air quality advisory for much of northeast Wisconsin due to possible unhealthy ozone levels.

The advisory is in effect from noon to 11 p.m. on June 4.

It covers the following 21 counties: Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Door, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Kenosha, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Milwaukee, Oconto, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha and Winnebago.

The Wisconsin DNR says the ozone Air Quality Index is expected to range from the orange level, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups, to the red level, which is unhealthy for all. A lake breeze from Sheboygan south to Kenosha is contributing to the elevated ozone levels.

Those in sensitive groups are advised not to take part in long or intense outdoor activities and to schedule outdoor activities for the morning, when ozone levels are lower. People with asthma are advised to keep their quick-relief medicine handy.

The general public is also advised to reduce long or intense outdoor activities, take breaks and plan outdoor activities in the morning.

To learn more details about the advisory, click here.

