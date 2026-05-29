Wisconsin DNR announces new UTV safety rules

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is rolling out new regulations for UTV riders beginning June 1, aimed at improving safety on the trails.

Under the updated rules:

Helmets are required for all riders aged 18 and younger.

Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1988 who is at least 12 years old must complete a Wisconsin-approved ATV/UTV safety course and carry their certificate when riding on public land.

The DNR says these changes are designed to prevent accidents and ensure riders are prepared for safe operation.

More information on the updated regulations is available at NBC26.com.