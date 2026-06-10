Wisconsin DHS warns of high tick activity

MADISON (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is warning residents about high levels of tick activity across the state. This warning comes just one month after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a surge in emergency room visits from tick bites across the United States.

Wisconsin DHS recently conducted a field collection of ticks in Waupaca, Lincoln and Iowa counties. This collection focused on blacklegged ticks, commonly known as deer ticks, because the species is the most important vector of human tick-borne infections in Wisconsin. Typically, only nymph (adolescent) and adult female ticks can spread infections, including Lyme disease and other illnesses.

The field collection showed a moderate level of activity from adult and nymphal ticks and a low level of activity from larval (youth) ticks. Nymphal ticks can be particularly problematic due to their small size, sometimes as tiny as a poppy seed.

“Nymphal ticks are harder to spot due to their small size, making them more likely to go unnoticed and remain attached for longer periods, which increases their potential to transmit disease,” said Vectorborne Disease Epidemiologist Rebecca Osborn. “Fortunately, there are many ways to prevent tick bites…”

To protect yourself, your family and your pets from tick bites and infections, DHS recommends using The Tick App. The free app, from the Midwest Center of Excellence for Vector-Borne Disease, helps people stay informed about tick activity and prevention. DHS also advises:



Using repellent on skin and clothing

Applying pesticides outdoors

Covering skin with clothing

Wearing light-colored clothing to make ticks are easier to see

Staying on trails rather than venturing into wooded or bushy areas

Creating tick-safe zones on your property

Checking for ticks after being outdoors

If you do find a tick on your body, DHS says to follow the removal and follow-up recommendations on their website.