Wisconsin DHS confirms 11 cases related to super greens recall

NBC 26 — The Center for Disease Control is warning consumers about at multistage outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to a super greens supplement. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has now confirmed that state is included in that outbreak.

The affected batches include “Live it Up” Super Greens dietary supplement powder with expiration dates from 08/2026 to 01/2028, including original and wild berry flavors.

Wisconsin DHS says 11 Wisconsinites have become been infected with Salmonella after consuming the product. Two of those individuals have been hospitalized.

Officials say that if you have the supplement powder, you should throw it away or return it to the store.

