Wisconsin-based company Mercury Marine introduces first fully electric boat motor

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Wisconsin-based company Mercury Marine has announced a brand new boat motor, and it's fully electric.

The Mercury Avator 7.5e electric outboard was introduced at a Las Vegas Consumer Electrics Show. It is the first in a series of electric outboard products to be released in 2023, according to a news release from the company.

"We are excited to formally introduce the Avator 7.5e electric outboard to the world,” said Chris Drees, Mercury Marine president. “As the innovation leader in the marine industry, both in internal combustion products and now electric propulsion, we have the resources and knowledge to make boating more accessible to more people, while building on our commitment to sustainability. The Avator program is helping us do this in new and exciting ways.”

The new motor generates 750W of power and produces a similar speed and acceleration to the Mercury 5.5hp FourStroke outboard, according to a news release.

"We created an entire propulsion system, fully integrated from the advanced controls, props and digital gauges to an all-new mobile app. Every aspect was designed with the same attention to quality, durability and reliability as all Mercury products," said Tim Reid, Mercury Mariune vice president of product development and engineering.

Mercury said the new product delivers clean, quiet power and has innovative features that make it easy to use. It has swappable batteries, a quick connect mounting system, and a full-color display that tracks battery level and range.

Not only is the Mercury Avator 7.5e electric outboard the first electric motor, it is also the first Mercury propulsion system compatible with the Mercury Marine app.

More information on Mercury and the new product can be found online here.