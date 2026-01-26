Wisconsin backs Minnesota lawsuit over Trump's immigration enforcement

MADISON (NBC 26) — Governor Tony Evers has released a statement saying Wisconsin will support Minnesota’s lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration’s increasing presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in the Twin Cities area.

The lawsuit comes after Wisconsin native Alex Pretti was killed by a federal agent on Saturday and Minnesota resident Renee Good was killed earlier this month. Pretti grew up in Green Bay and was a graduate of Preble High School. He was also an ICU nurse.

“Wisconsin stands with our neighbors across the river in Minnesota,” Evers said. “American citizens are having their rights and freedoms violated and are being put in unsafe and life-threatening situations in their own communities. Two have already lost their lives. It has to stop. In Minnesota and across our country, dangerous and unlawful actions at the hands of untrained individuals are sowing fear, division, and distrust. This isn’t helping make our kids, families, and communities safer—in fact, it’s doing the opposite. It’s clearer than ever that this has nothing to do with public safety. And, as states, we have a responsibility to stand up and say no more.”

Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawai’i, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Vermont and Washington are also backing the lawsuit.