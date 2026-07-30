Wisconsin awards nearly $30 million to 101 communities for rural road and bridge repairs

WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — More than 100 Wisconsin communities will receive funding to repair or replace aging culverts and small bridge structures on local roads across the state.

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Thursday that 101 communities will receive nearly $30 million through the newly created Local Small Structures Improvement Program (LSSIP).

The funding comes from the 2025-27 Biennial Budget signed into law by Evers last year, which included $150 million for the Agricultural Roads Improvement Program (ARIP). Of that total, $30 million was set aside to repair or replace aging culverts and small bridges in rural communities that are critical for moving Wisconsin's agricultural and forestry products safely and efficiently.

State officials said the funding will help local governments improve critical infrastructure while supporting safe and reliable transportation across Wisconsin.

Since ARIP was created in 2023, and with the addition of these 101 projects, ARIP and LSSIP have combined to fund 221 projects in 64 of Wisconsin's 72 counties.

WisDOT worked with local governments to inventory and inspect more than 16,500 small structures statewide, identifying those in the greatest need of repair. Projects were selected from 430 applications requesting a combined $133.7 million in funding.

The awards are distributed across five regions of the state. Northeast Wisconsin will receive more than $6.8 million for 14 projects in communities including the Village of Cascade, the towns of Forestville and Mishicot, and Outagamie County. Northwest Wisconsin received the largest share, with more than $7.5 million for 39 projects, while Southwest Wisconsin will receive more than $9 million for 25 projects. North Central Wisconsin will receive nearly $5.5 million for 20 projects, and Southeast Wisconsin will receive more than $869,000 for three projects.

You can find a full list of local small structure project awards here.

Learn more about the Local Small Structure Improvement Program on WisDOT’s website.