Wisconsin Attorney General joins lawsuit challenging Trump's birthright citizenship order

A major legal battle is underway as Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul joins a group of state leaders in challenging President Trump’s executive order aimed at limiting birthright citizenship.

The lawsuit seeks to block the order, which would deny U.S. citizenship to some children born in the country. Attorney General Josh Kaul says the policy directly contradicts the Constitution.

“What we're seeing from the president is pretty clearly an attack not just on birthright citizenship, but on our rule of law,” says Attorney General Kaul.

The order is set to take effect next month, but Kaul is hopeful the court will intervene before then. If the case moves forward, it could eventually reach the U.S. Supreme Court.

"I'm confident that the judges will ultimately stand by the Constitution's language. But of course, you know that's why we litigate these cases, and so we'll see what the court ultimately rules," the Attorney General said.

The lawsuit is still in the early stages, but Kaul is pushing for a swift court decision.