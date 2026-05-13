Wisconsin approves $248M for building projects, including several in Northeast Wisconsin

MADISON (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin State Building Commission has approved about $248 million for building and infrastructure projects across the state.

That includes $50 million for 71 local community projects through the state’s Non State Grant Program.

The money will help fund projects tied to libraries, fire and EMS services, housing, healthcare, museums, workforce training and community spaces.

Several projects in Northeast Wisconsin are getting state support, including:



$1.2 million for Green Bay Fire Station Flats Apartments

$376,000 for a new Brown County Library branch in Ashwaubenon

$168,700 for the Green Bay Public Market

$800,000 for a court expansion at the Community First Champion Center in the Fox Valley

$2 million for a new Together for Families Family Resource Center through First 5 Fox Valley

$800,000 for the Chilton Broadband Enabled Library and Community Facility

$975,593 for the Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc

$291,201 for the Waupaca Community Arts Hub

$224,000 for a new Fire and EMS facility in Newton

$2 million for Apricity to expand residential treatment access for people with substance use disorder in Northeast Wisconsin

State leaders say the goal is to help communities improve public spaces, expand local services and support economic development.

For Northeast Wisconsin, that means money going toward projects people may use close to home, including libraries, family resources, public safety, arts and culture, and healthcare access.

The Building Commission also approved other state projects, including upgrades at the State Capitol, work for the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, expansion at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, statewide trail accessibility upgrades, and maintenance projects across 12 counties.