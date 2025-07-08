Wisconsin animal rescue groups organizing supply drive for Texas flood victims

A Wisconsin-based animal rescue organization is mobilizing to help both people and animals affected by devastating flooding in Kerrville, Texas, with a personal connection driving their urgent response.

Blackberry Point Haven, in collaboration with End of the Leash, is collecting essential supplies to deliver directly to flood victims in Texas. The rescue’s founder once lived in the Kerrville area, making this disaster response especially meaningful for the organization.

Rodolfo Gonzalez/AP Volunteers search for missing people along the banks of the Guadalupe River after recent flooding on Sunday, July 6, 2025, in Hunt, Texas.

“Seeing it underwater is both personal and heartbreaking,” representatives from Blackberry Point Haven said.

The Wisconsin rescue team is not only gathering donations but also plans to travel to Texas to assist with cleanup and care efforts. They’re listening to what the community needs most and responding accordingly with specific supplies that will make an immediate difference.

Watch: Children still among missing in Texas flood disaster;

Texas flood disaster: Children still among missing as death toll surpasses 80

Residents can drop off donations at multiple locations across southeastern Wisconsin, including End of the Leash stores in Hales Corners and Mukwonago. The group is accepting donations through Thursday evening before departing Friday.

The most needed items include personal hygiene products, cleaning supplies, baby necessities, new clothing items and pet supplies. For those unable to donate physical items, monetary contributions can be made through Venmo and PayPal.

Drop-off locations:

Elkhorn

Pit Stop 67, N6444 U.S. Highway 12, Elkhorn, WI 53121.

Hours: Monday and Tuesday, open at 5 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday, open at 11 a.m.

Mukwonago

325 Bay View Road, Mukwonago, WI. Open until 7 p.m.

Call 262-363-3338 for more information.

Hales Corners

5430 S. 108th St., Hales Corners. Open until 7 p.m.

Call 414-425-7387 for more information.

Rubicon

Message them on Facebook for the address. You can find their Facebook page here.

TMJ4 is following this developing story as Wisconsin residents work to support those affected by the Texas floods. We’re working to understand how many local families are participating in the relief effort and what impact their contributions will have on the ground.

The devastating floods in central Texas have left families and communities in urgent need of support. Scripps News Group and the Scripps Howard Fund are partnering to provide critical relief to those impacted. Every dollar donated will support local organizations with relief efforts.

This campaign is a Scripps News Group initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign are tax deductible.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.