Wisconsin 91 in Winnebago County to close for resurfacing

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — Drivers who are planning to pass through Winnebago County this summer will notice some changes this week.

Wisconsin Highway 91 in Winnebago County will close today between Wisconsin 116/County M and Wisconsin 44 for a resurfacing project.

A detour will follow Wisconsin 44 to County M.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says this closure is expected to last six weeks.

