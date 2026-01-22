GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Winter in Wisconsin can be beautiful, but it can also be dangerous, especially for older adults.

As ice, snow, and freezing temperatures settle in, experts say the risk of serious falls climbs fast. And in Wisconsin, that risk is higher than anywhere else in the country.

For seniors, doctors say a fall is rarely “just a fall.”

WATCH THE FULL BROADCAST STORY HERE:

Winter falls can turn deadly fast. Why Wisconsin seniors face a higher risk

I spent the day at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Brown County, where fall prevention is a year-round focus but winter brings a different level of urgency.

Slippery sidewalks, icy driveways, bulky boots, and heavy coats all increase the risk of falling. Combine that with weaker muscles, slower reaction time, or chronic health conditions, and a quick slip can quickly become life-changing.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, falls are the leading cause of injury-related death for adults 65 and older nationwide.

Amy Staniforth with the ADRC says one of the most effective and overlooked ways to prevent falls is simply slowing down.

She says strength and balance exercises are key, and even 30 minutes a day can help older adults stay mobile and independent, especially during the winter months.

That preparation matters long before the first snowfall.

The ADRC of Brown County connects seniors and families with practical tools to reduce fall risk, including:



Fall-prevention classes focused on strength, balance, and safe movement

Home safety checks to identify common tripping hazards

Community education programs that help seniors stay active and connected

Many of these efforts are coordinated through the Brown County Falls Prevention Partnership, which brings together local health systems, fitness centers, fire departments, and community partners.

Experts say one of the biggest mistakes seniors make after a fall is assuming they’re “fine.”

What looks minor at first, a bump on the head, a sore hip, or a brief slip on ice, can turn into a medical emergency days later, especially for seniors who take blood thinners or live alone.

Doctors say certain symptoms should always be taken seriously.

Warning signs after a fall include:



New confusion or changes in thinking

Pain that gets worse instead of better

Trouble walking or standing

Headaches, nausea, or vomiting

If any of these show up, medical professionals say it’s important to get checked out.

Fall-prevention experts say the goal is simple but critical: Prevent the fall. And never ignore one.

With the right preparation, education, and local support, many winter falls can be avoided, and seniors can stay safer through the coldest months of the year.