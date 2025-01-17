Winter carnival for a good cause planned tonight at the Kroc

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The second annual family night winter carnival is kicking off Friday at the Kroc Center, and there's good news for people looking to escape the cold — all the fun is inside.

Families will be able to enjoy all sorts of fun activities like games and swimming.

Organizers are encouraging people to donate at least two non-perishable canned items per person, and that food will be added to the Salvation Army's pantry and later donated to families in need.

Kroc Center Community Outreach Coordinator, Grace Hageman, says tonight's event is expected to be bigger than last year's.

The Green Bay Blizzard mascot is making an appearance, and more community partners are getting involved.

"Yeah, it's beautiful. It's a wonderful time to invite people. We have so many wonderful families in our communities that are looking for things like this to do with their kids, especially on those cold nights. So, it's wonderful to be able to create that magic for them," Hageman said.

That's tonight from 5 to 7:30 p.m.