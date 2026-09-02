Winneconne students rally in support of district administrator placed on leave

WINNECONNE (NBC 26) — Students at Winneconne High School organized a demonstration in the school parking lot on the first day of classes Wednesday, wearing T-shirts in support of District Administrator Dr. Margaret Larson, who was placed on paid administrative leave last week by the school board.

Further decisions regarding Larson are pending a school board review of an internal investigation.

In response to her leave, students fundraised about $2,500 through donations to buy 450 T-shirts for the first-day-of-school demonstration. Students say they came up with the idea themselves.

Brooklyn Messerschmidt, a senior, said:

"Yeah, we're just trying to show our support for Doctor Larson because of the recent events that have been happening. We wanted to show her how much she means to us and that we're obviously on her side."

Senior Jack Curran said people are trying to speak for the students, and that the rally was the students speaking for themselves.

"We saw that she was recently placed on leave and we wanted to coordinate a peaceful like protest against that and show our support for her."

The student demonstration comes amid a recall petition seeking the removal of School Board President Kati Calewarts and Vice President Dean Ackmann. The petition needs 1,500 verified signatures to trigger an election.

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