Winneconne Police arrest woman suspected of nationwide fraud operation

WINNECONNE (NBC 26) — A 66-year-old woman from the Village of Winneconne has been arrested as part of an online scamming operation.

The Winneconne Police Department released they were contacted by an out-of-state victim who said they were scammed out of an undisclosed amount of funds when attempting to purchase an item over the internet.

While investigating the woman's home, police found evidence that she was actively involved in a nationwide or even global fraud operations scheme.

Victims of the scams were identified in California, Texas, Montana, Utah, Indiana, Illinois, Georgia, and New Hampshire.

Police were able to find over $20,000 for the victims, though it is believed that over $100,000 has been lost.

Most of the scams were from retail purchases, alleged business opportunities, charity donations, and private airplane purchases.

The person of interest is awaiting charges in the Winnebago County Jail.