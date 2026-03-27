Winnebago County Sheriff John Matz announces he won't seek reelection

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — After serving four terms, Winnebago County Sheriff John Matz announced on Friday he will not be seeking reelection in November.

In a news release, the sheriff said the decision came after reflecting on the needs of the office, but also the next chapter of his professional and personal life. Matz has been with the agency for 36 years.

"Serving as your sheriff for the past four terms and 36 years with the agency has been one of the greatest honors of my life," the sheriff said.

Voters will decide who will be the next Winnebago County sheriff in November.