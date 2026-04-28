Winnebago County shares flood clean up guidelines

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — As communities across Winnebago County clean up from this month’s flooding, Emergency Management is sharing guidelines to help neighbors properly dispose of waste.

The Town of Wolf River and Winnebago County Emergency Management will host two debris drop-off days this weekend:

Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During these drop-off periods, neighbors can bring debris to either Chico’s Landing in Fremont or Wolf River Town Hall.

Emergency Management officials say residents must sort their debris before dropping it off. Signage will be posted on dumpsters for the following categories:



Yard Waste – Vegetation and branches up to 6" in diameter. No trees, logs, stumps, root balls or other contaminants.

– Vegetation and branches up to 6" in diameter. No trees, logs, stumps, root balls or other contaminants. Construction and Demolition – Drywall, framing lumber, sheet lumber, shingles, non-asbestos insulation, carpeting and floor coverings. No large wood or steel beams. No asbestos.

– Drywall, framing lumber, sheet lumber, shingles, non-asbestos insulation, carpeting and floor coverings. No large wood or steel beams. No asbestos. Large Appliances – Washers, dryers, HVAC systems, microwaves, dishwashers, water heaters, refrigerators, freezers, etc. See WDNR list.

– Washers, dryers, HVAC systems, microwaves, dishwashers, water heaters, refrigerators, freezers, etc. See WDNR list. Household Furniture & General Debris – Beds, couches, dressers, tables, chairs, outdoor furniture, rugs, toys, dishes, holiday decorations, wall hangings, clothing, curtains, etc.

– Beds, couches, dressers, tables, chairs, outdoor furniture, rugs, toys, dishes, holiday decorations, wall hangings, clothing, curtains, etc. Electronics – TVs, computers, printers, monitors, gaming devices, etc. Items should be dry and wiped free of soil/debris. See WDNR list.

– TVs, computers, printers, monitors, gaming devices, etc. Items should be dry and wiped free of soil/debris. See WDNR list. Scrap Metal – Bed frames, metal shelving, mowers or snowblowers. Please drain any oil/gas into a lidded container and handle it as a hazardous materials.

Some materials require special handling and will not be accepted at the drop-off sites. Winnebago County Public Health can provide guidance on disposal of these items, including:

Hazardous materials (paints, chemicals, fuels) — accepted by appointment only through Winnebago County Solid Waste.

Sandbags — place on pallets for curbside pickup. Pallets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at drop-off locations.

Tree trunks and branches over 6" in diameter

Stumps and root balls

Asbestos-containing materials

Large wood beams and large-scale demolition materials

Sand, mud, silt, gravel, rocks and boulders

Boats and other water vessels

Winnebago County says all dumpsters will be monitored under 24/7 surveillance.

Winnebago County Public Health staff will be available at Wolf River Town Hall during drop-off hours to assist neighbors. The Red Cross will also distribute flood cleanup kits at Fremont Town Hall on Wednesday.

Residents in flood-affected areas are encouraged to continue reporting damage to 211 Wisconsin while they clean up.

Those looking to volunteer can find opportunities and sign-up information through the Oshkosh Area United Way Volunteer Center.

Additional flood resources from Winnebago County can be found here.