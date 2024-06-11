Winnebago County sees record-breaking year for tourism in 2023

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — Winnebago County had a record-breaking year for tourism last year.

Discover Oshkosh said in a news release that Winnebago County generated $553 million in economic impact in 2023, up from $524 million in 2022.

Wisconsin also set a record for tourism in 2023, generating $25 billion. That's up from $23.7 billion in 2022.

“Tourism in Winnebago County and in the State of Wisconsin continues to be a huge economic driver!," Discover Oshkosh Executive Director Amy Albright said. "We love welcoming people to our area in ways that are creating lasting memories for visitors and big economic impact for our community."

Discover Oshkosh says tourism in Winnebago County supported 4,296 full- and part-time jobs and generated $31.9 million in local and state tax revenue in 2023.

Tourism across the state resulted in $1.6 billion in local and state tax revenue last year.

“Wisconsin tourism powers the economy and strengthens the fabric of communities of all sizes,” Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers said in the release. “The historic impact of tourism reached every corner of Wisconsin and, in doing so, sustained livelihoods for thousands of our friends and neighbors.”

