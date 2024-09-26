Winnebago County reports first case of West Nile Virus this year

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The first human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) this year has been reported in Winnebago County, according to Winnebago County Public Health officials.

Winnebago County is urging its residents to continue taking measures to protect themselves against mosquito bites by reducing exposure to mosquitoes and eliminating mosquito breeding sites.

According to Winnebago County Public Health, 80% of patients who are infected with the West Nile Virus do not get sick. Those who do, will usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle ache, rash and fatigue.

Less than 1% of cases turn into serious illness with symptoms including high fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, mental confusion/disorientation, tremors, paralysis and coma.

Older adults and immunocompromised individuals are at a greater risk for developing serious cases that could become deadly.

Winnebago County Public Health officials advise the public to contact a health care provider if they suspect they have WNV illness.