Winnebago County K9 passes away, served 10 years

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Winnebago County sheriff's K9 has died, officials say, after serving the public for over 10 years.

K9 Tim retired in the spring of 2024 with his longtime handler and his family.

"His drive and passion for working and overall excellent health afforded us the opportunity to let him remain on active work duty a few extra years, which we are very thankful for," the sheriff's office said in a social media post.

K9 Tim was trained in multiple areas, including narcotic detection, apprehension, tracking, building searches, area searches and handler protection. He was also on SWAT team calls regularly.

"As he aged and approached retirement, Tim became the unofficial big brother to our newer K9s, showing them all the ropes," deputies said.