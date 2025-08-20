Winnebago County delays vote on proposed sales tax

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Winnebago County Board is deciding whether they should implement a county sales tax. During last night’s meeting, they decided to push back the vote and draft an ordinance in favor of further discussion.

The proposed plan would raise sales tax by 0.5% and would cost the average person about $100 per year. It’s expected to bring in an extra $20 million annually, with a portion of the funds going back to local municipalities.

Right now, Winnebago County is one of just two counties in the state of Wisconsin without a county wide sales tax.

The proposal will be up for vote again at the board’s next meeting, which is set for September 16.