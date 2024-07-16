Winnebago County authorities identify homicide suspect in connection to 1963 cold case

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says they have identified a homicide suspect in connection to a 61-year-old cold case.

Deputies say on June 12, 1963, Wayne Pratt was killed at the former Enco gas station along old U.S. 41 in Winnebago County. Him and his wife, Marie, lived in a small house about 50 feet from the station.

On June 12, 1963, Marie told authorities that Wayne had been watching TV at their home when a car pulled up to the station at around 8:40 p.m. Deputies say about 15 minutes later, Marie noticed the lights weren't on at the station. She then walked over and found her husband dead on the floor of the back room of the station covered in a blanket.

Deputies say Wayne had 53 stab wounds. The attacker was also bleeding.

The sheriff's office says despite numerous leads and follow-up interviews in the 1960s to find the killer, no arrests were made and there was limited information after 1968. The case then went cold.

The case was reopened and evaluated for potential DNA evidence in 2011.

DNA mixtures on the blanket used to cover Pratt were found by Sorenson Forensics in 2015. Sorenson Forensics is a DNA lab based out of Utah. However, authorities once again came to a standstill because DNA mixtures could not be entered into Combined DNA Index System to search for suspects. The Combined DNA Index System — CODIS — is a DNA database managed by the FBI.

Deputies once again reopened the case in 2017 after they uncovered new information on William A. Doxtator of Bowler, WI. Doxtator was a suspect in the homicide case just days after Wayne Pratt was killed. Authorities also received tips on Doxtator in 1968 and 2009. Deputies say a warrant was signed to obtain DNA from Doxtator, who was 82, in 2018. Doxtator was not the only suspect to provide a DNA standard.

Sorenson Forensics once again identified DNA mixtures and conducted updated DNA testing in 2023. Cybergenetics — a DNA software company based out of Pittsburgh — used their latest technology to solve the DNA evidence this year. The company determined that Doxtator's DNA was on the blanket used to cover Wayne Pratt.

Cybergenetics' findings along with original reports and living witness statements led Winnebago County authorities to close the cold case and refer a count of first-degree intentional homicide to the district attorney's office.

Doxtator died in 2022.

"The Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office has reviewed the reports generated by this investigation," Winnebago County District Attorney Eric Sparr said in a news release. "I agree there would be sufficient evidence to support a factual basis and probable cause to pursue a homicide charge if William Doxtator were alive today. The District Attorney’s Office commends the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office for its ongoing investment in this case over a long period of time, showing dedication to securing some sense of finality and resolution for the families impacted."