Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wilson Middle School in Manitowoc closed Friday due to spider bites

manitowoc school district
NBC 26
manitowoc school district
Posted at 10:19 AM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 11:19:45-05

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A middle school in Manitowoc is closed Friday as exterminators work to rid the school of a spider problem. The school closed after a student and member of staff were bitten by a spider Thursday.

According to Manitowoc Superintendent of Schools James Feil, he received a call Thursday from the Wilson Middle School principal, who reported a staff member and a student had spider bites.

Staff found some spiders in multiple classrooms. As a precaution, school was canceled for Friday and an exterminator was brought in Friday morning to get rid of the spiders.

Superintendent Feil expects classes will resume on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood! Learn more: