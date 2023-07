The Wisconsin DNR has issued a wildfire alert for Waushara County.

Officials report a wildfire southeast of Coloma is at 400 acres and is 99 percent contained as of 9 p.m. Monday, according to the DNR.

Some evacuations have been completed and several structures already being reported lost.

Firefighters say it is too early to predict when they will have the fire under control.

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.