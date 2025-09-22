Wild bat tests positive for rabies in Shawano County

TOWN OF GREEN VALLEY (NBC 26) — A wild bat has tested positive for rabies in Shawano County, according to the Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department (SMCHD).

According to SMCHD, the bat was found in the Town of Green Valley after an encounter with a family pet. The last report of a rabid animal in Shawano County was also a wild bat in 2023.

The SMCHD would like to remind neighbors of what they can do to protect themselves from rabies:

• Ensure all pet dogs, cats, ferrets, and livestock are vaccinated against rabies.

• Stay away from all wild animals, especially those acting abnormally.

• Do not keep exotic or wild animals as pets, regardless of how young or cute they may be.

• Exclude bats from inside living quarters by keeping screens in good repair and closing up any small openings that could allow them to enter.

• Teach children not to approach any unfamiliar animals.

If you are bitten or scratched, SMCHD recommends that you follow these steps:

• Promptly cleanse the bite wound with liberal amounts of soap and water.

• Contact your physician or go to your local emergency room.

• If the offending animal can be safely captured without further injury, hold the animal until the local health department can be consulted.

"Wild animals are a particular risk. Bats and skunks are the most commonly reported animals with rabies in Wisconsin and can expose domestic animals and people," the SMCHD warns. "Any exposure, bite or non-bite, to bats should be discussed as soon as possible with your physician or your local health department. If your pet has been in a fight with a wild animal, please contact your veterinarian and local health department."

For more information about rabies in animals, please contact the Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department at 715-526-4808 or visit their website by clicking here.

