Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wild bat tests positive for rabies in Shawano County

bats
Scripps National
bats
Posted

TOWN OF GREEN VALLEY (NBC 26) — A wild bat has tested positive for rabies in Shawano County, according to the Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department (SMCHD).

According to SMCHD, the bat was found in the Town of Green Valley after an encounter with a family pet. The last report of a rabid animal in Shawano County was also a wild bat in 2023.

The SMCHD would like to remind neighbors of what they can do to protect themselves from rabies:

• Ensure all pet dogs, cats, ferrets, and livestock are vaccinated against rabies.
• Stay away from all wild animals, especially those acting abnormally.
• Do not keep exotic or wild animals as pets, regardless of how young or cute they may be.
• Exclude bats from inside living quarters by keeping screens in good repair and closing up any small openings that could allow them to enter.
• Teach children not to approach any unfamiliar animals.

If you are bitten or scratched, SMCHD recommends that you follow these steps:

• Promptly cleanse the bite wound with liberal amounts of soap and water.
• Contact your physician or go to your local emergency room.
• If the offending animal can be safely captured without further injury, hold the animal until the local health department can be consulted.

"Wild animals are a particular risk. Bats and skunks are the most commonly reported animals with rabies in Wisconsin and can expose domestic animals and people," the SMCHD warns. "Any exposure, bite or non-bite, to bats should be discussed as soon as possible with your physician or your local health department. If your pet has been in a fight with a wild animal, please contact your veterinarian and local health department."

For more information about rabies in animals, please contact the Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department at 715-526-4808 or visit their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids