WIAA votes Against NIL deals for high school athletes

DeCandido, Marisa
Posted at 11:13 AM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 12:13:12-04

STEVENS POINT (NBC 26) — High school athletes will not have the opportunity to profit off their name, image, and likeness.

Wednesday morning at its annual meeting in Stevens Point, WIAA member athletic directors voted against athletes profiting from NIL.

Of the schools represented at the WIAA meeting 170 voted in favor, and 219 voted against the amendment.

33 other states in the U.S. currently allow high school athletes to make money off endorsements.

The votes keeps the doors closed on young Wisconsin athletes making money off endorsements.
Had the amendment passed, there would have been restrictions.

Athletes would not have been allowed to wear school uniforms while appearing in endorsements or do it during school time. Athletes would not have been allowed to promote things like alcohol, tobacco, or gambling.

