Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

WI Congressman's insight into border crisis and republican action

WI Congressman's insight into border crisis and republican action
WI Congressman's insight into border crisis and republican action
PHOTOS: Migrants rush US/Mexico border to demand asylum
Posted at 6:26 PM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 19:26:07-05
  • Exclusive interview with Congressman Glenn Grothman on his trip to Texas and the immigration crisis at the U.S./Mexico border.
  • Congressman Grothman addresses solutions to the border crisis
  • Watch the one-on-one interview

In an exclusive interview with Republican Representative, Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin's sixth congressional district, we dive into his visit to Eagle Pass, Texas, where he witnessed the recent influx of over 300,000 immigrant encounters in December alone.

The congressman joined dozens of GOP lawmakers who are putting the issue of border security front and center as negotiators try to reach a deal to stop the flow of illegal crossings.

In our recent one-on-one interview, NBC 26 asked Congressman Grothman the purpose of his trip and what he hoped it would accomplish.

The congressman also discusses proposed solutions to the border crisis and explains concerns about other foreign policies.

You can watch the interview that aired on. NBC 26 News at 6:00 pm here:

WI Congressman's insight into border crisis and republican action

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!