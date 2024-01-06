WI Congressman's insight into border crisis and republican action

Exclusive interview with Congressman Glenn Grothman on his trip to Texas and the immigration crisis at the U.S./Mexico border.

Congressman Grothman addresses solutions to the border crisis

In an exclusive interview with Republican Representative, Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin's sixth congressional district, we dive into his visit to Eagle Pass, Texas, where he witnessed the recent influx of over 300,000 immigrant encounters in December alone.

The congressman joined dozens of GOP lawmakers who are putting the issue of border security front and center as negotiators try to reach a deal to stop the flow of illegal crossings.

In our recent one-on-one interview, NBC 26 asked Congressman Grothman the purpose of his trip and what he hoped it would accomplish.

The congressman also discusses proposed solutions to the border crisis and explains concerns about other foreign policies.

